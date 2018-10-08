God's Pit Crew preparing for potential response to Hurricane Michael

DANVILLE, Va. - God's Pit Crew in Danville is preparing to potentially respond to help people after Hurricane Michael makes landfall later this week.

An emergency Blessing Bucket assembly has been scheduled for 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday at God's Pit Crew's warehouse.

Blessing Buckets are the organization's disaster relief kits.

The goal is to make 2,000 buckets.

"As we continue our efforts in helping those affected by Hurricane Florence, we are closely watching Michael as it heads toward the U.S. Coast," God's Pit Crew CEO Randy Johnson said in a news release Monday.

God's Pit Crew sent more than 7,500 Blessing Buckets to people in North Carolina after Hurricane Florence.

The nonprofit sent a total of 28 tractor-trailer loads of relief supplies and a team of volunteers worked for nearly two weeks after the storm helping clear debris.

