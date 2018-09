DANVILLE, Va. - As Hurricane Florence continues to pose a potential threat to the U.S. East Coast, God's Pit Crew in Danville is preparing to help with recovery efforts.

According to a news release Friday afternoon from the nonprofit, preparations are underway and the organization is closely monitoring the storm.

If you would like to help God's Pit Crew's disaster response efforts, visit www.godspitcrew.org.

