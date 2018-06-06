God's Pit Crew sending Blessing Buckets to Guatemala in wake of deadly volcanic eruption

DANVILLE, Va. - Help is coming from Southside for people in Guatemala in the wake of Sunday's deadly volcano eruption.

God's Pit Crew in Danville is sending nearly 3,000 blessing buckets to the country.

The buckets are disaster relief kits filled with things like toiletries and food and water.

Representatives from an international ministry called Operation Compassion will help distribute the buckets to victims.

Earlier this year, God's Pit Crew partnered with World Help to send Blessing Buckets to jungle communities in Guatemala.

The shipment of Blessing Buckets was God's Pit Crew's first-ever international shipment of Blessing Buckets.

God's Pit Crew also sent a semi-truck full of relief supplies to Maryland this week to help people recover from the recent flooding.

Once the 2,844 Blessing Buckets are sent to Guatemala, God's Pit Crew will be out of Blessing Buckets.

Later this month, the nonprofit will have its fourth-annual Blessing Bucket Drive to collect supplies.

For more information about the drive, or to donate supplies in the meantime, visit the organization's website.

