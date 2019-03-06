God's Pit Crew sending more disaster relief kits to Alabama tornado victims

DANVILLE, Va. - Two semitruck-loads of disaster relief kits from God's Pit Crew in Danville are expected to arrive in Alabama later this week for tornado victims there.

Two box trucks full of relief supplies had already been sent as of Wednesday.

Pictures from God's Pit Crew CEO Randy Johnson, who arrived in Alabama Wednesday, showed massive devastation.

Johnson said communication has been tough this week because the damage is so severe, so he decided to go down in person and meet with a local pastor to find out how God's Pit Crew can help.

"It's absolutely heartbreaking," Johnson said of the damage. "No way, if you've got any compassion or heart whatsoever, you can't be emotional by seeing what we've seen here today."

To find out how you can help God's Pit Crew, click here.

