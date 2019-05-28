God's Pit Crew sending water to Ohio tornado victims, still monitoring Midwest flooding

DANVILLE, Va. - Loaded up and truckin'.

Not eastbound and down, but to a church in Dayton, Ohio, to help tornado victims.

A semitruck was loaded up at God's Pit Crew's warehouse Tuesday afternoon with more than 40,000 pounds of bottled water.

God's Pit Crew Chief Operating Officer Brandon Nuckles said the organization is in constant contact with people on the ground in Ohio.

"The water plants actually lost power and pastors are currently asking for water," Nuckles explained.

At the same time, God's Pit Crew is keeping an eye out for a need for help as people evacuate in Arkansas in anticipation of potentially historic flooding from the Arkansas River.

"As we send this truck, we are getting a little bit low on supplies so we'll probably will be starting a water drive here locally where people can bring stuff to our 145 Brentwood Drive address," Nuckles said.

God's Pit Crew warehouse manager David Willis loaded up the Ohio-bound semitruck Tuesday afternoon.

Even though having multiple major disasters to potentially respond to may be a lot of work, he's not complaining.

"I've been on a forklift for over 40 years," Willis said, sitting in the forklift he was using to load the water.

"(I've) been out on a lot of trips to see what damage is really all about; everything from Katrina through the last things we've done this past year. You know people need your help, they need it badly, and it's an honor to be able to give it to them."

That help, this time in the form of bottled water, was expected to arrive in Ohio sometime Tuesday night.

