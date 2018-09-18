God's Pit Crew sends twelfth relief truck to Florence victims

Relief from our area is steadily pouring into our neighbors to the south.

The twelfth truck of supplies will pull out of God's Pit Crew headquarters in Danville Tuesday morning.

The non-profit's founder and director, Randy Johnson, says volunteer drivers are having a hard time even making it to certain areas.

"We've got several drivers that have got to a point they just couldn't go anymore, roads covered with water, (we) have had to make lots of detours and some things to try to get into these places," said Johnson. "In fact, we had a truck headed for Wilmington this morning and had to divert that truck to another location."

Johnson says by Tuesday the warehouse will be empty of blessing buckets, with all 5,000 of them in the hands of victims in North Carolina.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.