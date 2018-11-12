God's Pit Crew to send aid to California wildfire victims

DANVILLE, Va. - As wildfires rage in California, a local nonprofit plans to send some blessings -- or Blessing Buckets -- to help victims.

God's Pit Crew out of Danville plans to send a tractor-trailer load of Blessing Buckets to Paradise, California, one of many towns that has been reduced to ashes and rubble.

The tractor-trailer is scheduled to head West on November 14, according to Randy Johnson, God's Pit Crew president and founder.

Crews say what's needed most right now is monetary donations since this tractor-trailer load will completely wipe out the Blessing Buckets inventory.

The Blessing Buckets website has a list of all the items that can go into a Blessing Bucket. Monetary donations can also be made on their website.

