God's Storehouse starts new fundraising campaign

DANVILLE, Va. - A Southside food bank is asking for your help to raise the roof.

God's Storehouse in Danville has just started its "Raise The Roof" campaign to pay for a new roof, parking lot repairs, and increase its reserve fund.

The goal is to raise $150,000 by the end of the year.

The current roof often leaks and the parking lot has a lot of cracks and potholes.

"We want to be really good stewards of this resource that we've been given and continue to provide a good, safe beautiful place for our customers to come to," God's Storehouse Executive Director Karen Harris said. "We've probably got about $40,000 to $50,000 right now, so we're doing really good."

There are plenty of ways to help.

"(You) can go to our website. We've got a very special page we're going to be putting up where (you) can just click on our logo and it will take you to a 'donate' page," Harris said. "We have special envelopes if (you) want to come by God's Storehouse (and donate.) If you want to call us, we can take a credit card, checks, if (you'll) just designate it to the Raise The Roof campaign."

Harris added that an anonymous donor has agreed to match donations up to $15,000.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.