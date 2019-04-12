GoFundMe account set up to help Halifax County helicopter crash victim

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - Help is pouring in for a Halifax County man seriously injured in a helicopter crash.

Dane Skelton, the pastor of Faith Community Church in South Boston, set up a GoFundMe account on Monday and, as of Friday, over $9,300 had already been donated for medical expenses.

The goal is $150,000.

Lee Hilty crashed on a private airstrip in Halifax County on Saturday night after hitting some trees while taking off.

Skelton said Hilty helped build a shelter at the church last year and went to Houston with church members to help Hurricane Harvey victims.

Hilty said he didn't know about the page before it was set up.

"Halifax County is like that. People take care of each other here. They really pulled together after we lost the textile industry some years ago," Skelton said.

"It's just been wonderful. It's going to be something I can never really pay back," Hilty said of the support.

He said doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

"I should be able to get back to normal in, at the most, a year, at the very least, about six months."

He plans to start flying again as soon as he is able.

If you don't want to donate to the GoFundMe account but would still like to help Hilty, Skelton said checks can be mailed to the church, which is located at 1080 Middle School Circle in South Boston.

