GoFundMe for family of Radford City police officer whose wife died reaches $10,000 goal

RADFORD, Va. - The community stepped up big time.

After our story aired on a Radford City police officer whose wife died suddenly last week of natural causes.

The police department banded together to help Officer James Smith, who is now a single father of three, and set up a GoFundMe page to raise money.

When we first told you about this story Wednesday night on 10 News at 6, donations neared $5,000.

The campaign has now more than reached its goal and has $11,245.

Help for the family isn't over. There will be fundraisers on Saturday, March 10, at Balance Yoga in Blacksburg.

