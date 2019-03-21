Gov. Northam makes first stops in southwest Virginia since blackface scandal

DANVILLE, Va. - Gov. Ralph Northam made his first visit to southwest Virginia Wednesday since his blackface scandal.

Neither of his stops was open to the press, and based on his calendar, his availability to the media is limited.

Since the controversy that rocked the capitol, Northam has promised to start a dialogue about race and equality.

On Tuesday afternoon, the governor met with the Danville mayor and at least one other prominent African-American member of the community at Baptist Cathedral, but it's unclear what they discussed.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.