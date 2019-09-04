Gov. Northam stops in Danville for workforce development tour

DANVILLE, Va. - Gov. Ralph Northam made a stop Wednesday in Southside to talk about jobs.

Northam met with dozens of people at Danville Community College for a community workforce development listening session.

Members of the business community voiced their concerns about jobs in Southside.

The governor said right now, there's more jobs available than there are people to fill them, so he's hoping to get feedback and develop creative strategies for solutions.

"Keeping that pipeline open between our youth and the jobs, listening to the business community, what are their needs? And then talking to the education system, and again, at the end of the day, training our youth for these 21st century jobs," Northam said.

Northam continued his community workforce development listening tour in Warsaw on Wednesday afternoon.

