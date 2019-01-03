Granddaughter charged with felony homicide in Danville elder abuse case

DANVILLE, Va. - A grand jury has indicted a woman accused of abusing her grandmother.

The charges are new this week, but the case began on August 11, when emergency workers responded to a home on Park Avenue in Danville for a report of a woman in cardiac arrest. 71-year-old Dorothy Jean George was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say George had various health issues, and due to the conditions in the home and the circumstances surrounding the 911 call, detectives were called in.

George became incapacitated and was not able to care for herself, and that's when Gomez-Lazarski stepped in. According to Danville's public information officer, Gomez-Lazarski did not cause George to become incapacitated, meaning the alleged abuse would have happened after George was already unable to care for herself.

George's granddaughter and caretaker, 33-year-old Brenda Ann Gomez-Lazarski, is now charged with felony homicide and the abuse and neglect of an incapacitated adult.

If convicted, the punishment for felony homicide is five to 40 years in prison. Felony homicide means the accidental killing of a person while committing another felony. If she is convicted of both charges, she could get up to 60 years in prison.

