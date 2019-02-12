Grant to help PHCC simplify graduation process for high-demand programs

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Completing certain programs at Patrick Henry Community College is about to get simpler.

According to a news release from the college, a nearly $155,000 grant from the Virginia Community College System will allow several high-demand programs to be restructured.

"With these new plans, students will start their program-specific courses earlier and have opportunities to earn FastForward industry credentials along the way," the news release says.

The high-demand programs include welding, information technology, engineering, nursing, physical therapy and "related programs," according to the news release.

As part of the restructuring, more dual enrollment classes -- classes high school students take for college credit -- will be offered.

For more information, contact Rhonda Hodges at 276-656-0256 or rhodges@patrickhenry.edu.

