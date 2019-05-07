Grayson County man wins $100,000 in lottery

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. - Today was a lucky day for one Grayson County man.

Danny Delp won $21, so he decided to use his winnings to buy some 10X The Money tickets. When he scratched one of them, he couldn't believe his eyes.

“I looked at my buddy and said, ‘Is this right?’” Delp said. As it turns out, he won the game's $100,000 top prize.

Delp, who works in the furniture business, scored the winning ticket at Galax Mart on South Main Street in Galax.

The chances of winning the top prize for the 10X The Money game are 1 in 1,049,143.

