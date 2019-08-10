Gretna woman recovering after tree falls on house

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A woman is recovering after a tree falls on her house.

The tree came down during a storm in Gretna around 5 p.m. Friday.

The woman was taken to the hospital in Gretna for treatment to her legs, but is expected to be okay.

Multiple other trees came down and power was knocked out.

Gretna Fire and Rescue deputy chief Ryan Crews said despite a lot of calls after the storm, the response went smoothly.

"Very strong winds, not a lot of rain, not a lot of lightening. Just mainly winds. We responded to several calls back to back," Crews explained. "Power lines down, trees down, we did respond to a motor vehicle crash as well."

First responders from Hurt and Blairs also responded.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.