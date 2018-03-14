Gretna woman saves man from burning car

GRETNA, Va.- - A member of the Gretna Rescue Squad is saving lives off duty. Pernice White was on her way home from work when she came across another emergency.



A day later, the remnants of a burning truck on Boxwood Road that almost took the life of a Gretna man are still visible. White was passing by when she saw the truck on fire in the woods.

"I was on my way home from work and I live on that road," White said.

She stopped her car and ran over to help.

"As I got closer, I could hear the gentleman hollering," White said.

White realized the man was trapped inside. She called 911 and then went back to help the man without any of her equipment or protective gear.

"I just kept hollering his name and grabbed ahold of his jacket and started pulling on him and I remember him falling to the ground and just started dragging him," White said.

By the time she got him from the truck, fire crews arrived on scene. White says she was thankful she was in the right place at the right time.

"It was just instinct to try to help him. But I couldn't just stand there and do nothing," White said.

The man, whose name in unknown, was airfield to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The Gretna fire chief says Pernice White will be recognized for the department for her quick actions.

