Gretna woman wins $250,000 from scratcher game

GRETNA, Va. - A Gretna woman is a big winner thanks to the Virginia Lottery.

Debra Fuller bought her winning $250,000 Money Mania ticket at The Village Store on Highway 29 in Chatham.

She said she saw someone else buy a ticket that wasn’t a winner and decided to buy the next ticket for that same game.

Luckily for her, her ticket was a grand prize winner.

Fuller is the sixth person to claim the game’s top prize, which means four more remain unclaimed.

She plans to use her winnings to pay bills and possibly travel.

The odds of winning that top prize are 1 in 367,200. The odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.

