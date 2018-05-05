Halifax County car crash kills one, police say

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - Virginia State Police said Saturday afternoon that they are investigating a single-car crash in Halifax County that killed a Charlotte County man Wednesday.

A police spokeswoman said the driver was Robert W. Clark, 60. He died after being transported to a Lynchburg hospital. He was wearing a seat belt.

Clark was driving a 2012 van when it ran off the left side of the highway and hit a tree. Police said the crash happened on Route 360 less than a mile east of Route 344 at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

