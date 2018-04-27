Halifax County elementary school teacher faces charges related to minors

ALTON, Va. - A Halifax County elementary school teacher faces two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Halifax County Commonwealth's Attorney Tracy Quackenbush Martins says the charges are filed against Katina Epps, who is listed as a teacher at Cluster Springs Elementary, according to the Halifax County Public Schools website.

At this time, Epps is not in the classroom and the district will handle any disciplinary measures once the criminal investigation has run its course, according to Halifax County Public Schools assistant superintendent Valdivia Hall.

We have reached out to the Halifax County Sheriff's Office for more information.

