Halifax County having issues with emergency phone lines, gives residents alternative to dialing 911

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - Halifax County is experiencing issues with emergency phone lines, according to a Facebook post from Halifax County E911.

People may not be able to dial 911 countywide. If residents don't get assistance by dialing 911, they are asked to dial 434-476-3334 instead.

This issue is happening on cellphones and landlines, according to Halifax County E911.

Halifax County E911 says it's working to resolve this issue as soon as possible.

