Halifax County Public Schools conducting 'Child Find' campaign

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - The Halifax County Public School system is trying to make sure kids in the county with potential learning difficulties get the help they need.

Anyone with a child between the ages of 2 and 21 who may need early intervention or special education services is asked to contact the district's special education department at 434-476-2171.

According to the district, trouble seeing, hearing, understanding and following directions are signs a child may need the services.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.