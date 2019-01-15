Halifax County to get new high school; renovation of current school no longer an option

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - Renovating Halifax County's high school is no longer an option.

At Monday night's Halifax County School Board meeting, school board members voted 6-1 to move forward with building a new high school instead of renovating the current one.

The school is in major need of repair.

Two people spoke before the vote was taken.

Both felt more planning needed to be done before a decision is made.

Building a new school is estimated to cost about $100 million.

School board chairman Joe Gasperini believes a new high school will revitalize the county.

"We feel a brand new high school in Halifax County will help in economic growth, it will help the current citizens of Halifax County, it'll help future citizens for years to come," Gasperini said.

Where the new school will be located and exactly how it will be paid for had not been decided Monday.

