Halifax County woman suing Halifax County Animal Control

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - A Halifax County woman is suing Halifax County Animal Control for more than $1 million for what she claims was a wrongful arrest.

Christen Waddle was arrested in December and charged with stealing a dog and its tracking collar.

She claims she found the dog emaciated on the side of the road and was taking it to the county animal shelter.

In January, Halifax County's commonwealth attorney dropped the charges against Waddle.

Waddle is seeking $1.1 million in her lawsuit.

