Hammock garden takes root in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - A unique garden has taken root in Danville.

It's called a hammock garden.

The city's Parks and Recreation Department put up six public hammocks outside the community market.

Last year, a staff member suggested putting hammocks on the trail on National Hammock Day, so this year the department decided to go one step further.

"We certainly thought that this could be more than just a parking area, so we're real excited to put these hammocks up, hopefully encourage people to come out, check out the space," Danville Parks and Recreation communication director Russell Carter said.

More hammocks could be put up in other parts of the city in the future if the hammock garden proves to be popular.

