Happy update: Kitten reportedly thrown against wall in Danville adopted

DANVILLE, Va. - There's a happy update in the case of a kitten in Danville we told you about earlier this year.

According to the Danville Area Humane Society, the kitten has been adopted by the vet who helped care for him.

In July, the kitten was brought to the humane society after reportedly having been thrown against a wall by the roommate of the kitten's owner because the kitten meowed while the roommate was on the phone.

According to the humane society, the roommate pleaded guilty on Friday and was sentenced to 30 days in jail with all 30 days suspended.

