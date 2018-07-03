'He was very loving': Man found dead in Pittsylvania County field remembered by family

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - "No one saw this coming, especially (given) the type of person that he was. He was very loving," Tykese Tinsley's wife, Myesha Millner, said Tuesday.

Millner struggled to put her emotions into words as she talked about her husband.

"The last thing that he wanted to see was his momma, you know, everybody so emotional," Millner said.

She last saw her husband at their house last Monday.

Friday morning, he was found dead in a field in the 1500 block of Oak Hill Road in Pittsylvania County.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office has not said how Tinsley died or how he ended up in the field.

Tinsley's aunt, Cherwanda Carter, said the family doesn't know either.

"If there's anything you know, the last time he was seen, his whereabouts on Monday, anything that you can come forward with to help justice served, just tell someone," Carter pleaded.

Tinsley's cousin, Ashley Carter, said he had a passion for music.

"He loved music, he loved writing music, he loved concerts -- providing concerts for local artists around here," she said.

Cherwanda said these concerts will help family members teach his 3-year-old daughter about him as she gets older.

"We're going to show her every single picture, every single video, every club performance. Everything we have to remember him by, we're going to share it with her. She's going to know him. She's never going to forget about him because we're never going to forget about him," Cherwanda said.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.