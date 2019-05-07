Health care clinic opens for Danville city employees

DANVILLE, Va. - A unique health care clinic is now open in Danville.

The clinic is for city employees and their families.

The city has contracted with CareTeam to operate the clinic.

According to a news release, CareTeam was one of 11 companies that submitted proposals for the service.

CareTeam was chosen "based on experience, business model, and the variety of services it provides," according to the release.

The clinic is an idea Danville Vice Mayor Lee Vogler proposed in 2013 to save the city money.

It was one of seven proposals Vogler made to help improve the city, all of which have since been implemented to different extents.

He said the clinic is estimated to save the city over $180,000 in the first five years.

"It's driving down the cost of having to go to emergency room visits. The doctor's visits and health insurance and things of that nature, this will begin to lessen that burden by having immediate care where they're able to see doctors on a regular basis," Vogler said.

The clinic is located at 541 Bridge St., Suite 1.

It is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

