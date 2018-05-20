Heavy rain causes major damage to Southside church

COLLINSVILLE, Va. -

Members of a Southside church said they are devastated to see the damage from Friday night’s heavy rain.

People were trying to clean up Saturday at Fair Haven Fellowship in Collinsville after the church lost just about everything inside.

“We all met down here. It was terrible,” church member Maxine Mays said.

Water poured into the church and members said the level rose to nearly 40 inches.

“We just walked through and just looked at it and cried and just didn’t really know what to do,” Mays said.

There was still standing water and mud inside Saturday. There were overturned pews lying in standing water, microphones sitting in the mud and soundboards soaked through.

There was even structural damage to the building.

“It looked like a tornado had come through here. Not what I expected like we had in the past. There’d been some minor flood damage. Nothing to this magnitude,” church pastor Randolph Sawyers said.

The church sits lower than much of the surrounding area. Leaders said they’ve filed insurance claims but the church doesn’t have flood insurance.

“We’ve been here since 1995 and it was really rough to see it like this,” deacon Steven Mays said.

The church averages 25 to 50 members at its main service.

“It was a lot worse than what I ever expected. We all were just devastated,” associate pastor Richard Setliff said.

Members said Sunday may involve more cleanup efforts instead of worship.

“We look forward to Sundays but it’s not looking good for us to have a service,” Maxine Mays said.

The church is accepting donations.

