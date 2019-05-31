Help from God's Pit Crew headed for flood victims in Arkansas

DANVILLE, Va. - Two semitrucks from God's Pit Crew are on the way to deliver supplies to flood victims in Arkansas.

One truck left early Friday morning. A second left Friday afternoon.

A third truck will leave Saturday.

They'll be delivering Gatorade, water and about 2,000 Blessing Buckets.

God's Pit Crew is now out of buckets and getting low on other supplies.

"We're going to send everything we've got as needed and just pray and believe that the good folks in Southside Virginia will help us restock," God's Pit Crew founder Randy Johnson said.

God's Pit Crew also sent a semitruck full of water to tornado victims in Ohio this week.

