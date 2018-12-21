Hemp production could be booming business for Southside

DANVILLE, Va. - Currently, tobacco is the most common crop grown in Pittsylvania County, but that could change in the years to come.

Pittsylvania County farmer Robert Mills estimates hemp grown for making CBD oil could be 10 times more profitable than tobacco.

"People want to say, 'You can make $10,000 an acre or you can make $20,000.' It's all relative to how efficiently, how many pounds of product that you make, how many pounds can you make per acre," Mills explained.

He has a warning, though, for anyone thinking about growing hemp.

"The more lucrative something becomes, the more risk that's usually involved. So producers need to be really careful and not do more than what they can handle or take too much of a risk in a particular crop. There's a lot of unknowns out there when you're dealing with industrial hemp," said Mills.

In 2019, he plans to grow 1 acre of hemp used for making CBD oil and then potentially expand his acreage in the future.

"You're looking at (a cost of) around $13,000 an acre to produce an acre of hemp that the oil would be extracted from," Mills said. "Before curing (tobacco), you're looking at probably around $3,000 an acre."

Last week, he met with legislators and state officials in Richmond to draft legislation that will allow hemp growers and processors in Virginia to take full advantage of the new crop.

Mark Gignac, the executive director of the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, expects a sellout crowd of 250 people for the second annual hemp summit at the Institute.

He estimates hemp could bring millions of dollars to the region.

"I think things are kind of at a fever pitch around the country," Gignac said.

The summit will feature 41 speakers, each talking about different aspects of the hemp industry.

"Where a lot of people are spending a lot of attention is on the CBD oil. That's very lucrative financially, but there's way more to the crop than that," Gignac said.

The hemp summit will be held Feb. 25-26.

