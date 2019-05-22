Henry County 71-year-old charged with wife's murder after 16-month investigation

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - A 71-year-old man now faces a first-degree murder charged in connection with the death of his wife in January 2018.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office announced the charge against Thomas Richard Pequignot Wednesday after a 16-month investigation.

Pequignot was arrested Tuesday at 277 Sheppard Road in Stuart, Virginia, by deputies from the Patrick County and Henry County sheriff’s offices.

His arrest comes after being indicted by a Henry County grand jury on the murder charge Monday.

On Jan. 12, 2018, at 6:57 p.m. the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call from Pequignot. He told the dispatcher that his home located on Longview Drive in Fieldale, had been broken into and he could not find his wife, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The responding deputies entered the home and discovered the body of Lorene Dalton Hopkins-Pequignot.

Her body was sent to the medical examiner, who ruled the case to be a homicide with the cause of death being manual strangulation.

While working the crime scene to identify and collect evidence, it became apparent that the home had been staged to appear like a breaking-and-entering incident had taken place, according to the Sheriff's Office. Evidence from the scene was collected and submitted to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science for analysis.

Over the past 16 months, investigators have worked on the case while awaiting the results of the evidence that was submitted for testing. During this time, investigators conducted dozens of interviews and reviewed financial, medical, phone and internet records.

Investigators also traveled to South Carolina on multiple occasions to locate witnesses and collect evidence. Throughout the course of this investigation, the Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Henry County commonwealth’s attorney Andrew Nester and agents from the Virginia State Police.

Pequignot is currently held in the Henry County Jail with no bond.

