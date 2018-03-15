Henry County authorities searching for woman they say neglected puppies

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Authorities are searching for the woman they say neglected two puppies who were near death when they arrived at a shelter last July.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Kayla Dalton is wanted for neglecting the two dogs, which were taken to the Martinsville/Henry County SPCA.

The Sheriff’s Office has been searching for Dalton for several days but has not yet found her.

It's believed she is living in the Sandy Ridge area of North Carolina.

Both puppies are now healthy. One has been adopted and the other is awaiting adoption.

Anyone having information regarding the whereabouts of Dalton is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 276-632-7463.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.