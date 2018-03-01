Henry County backs out of I-73 coalition

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Henry County will no longer pay lobbyists to help get Interstate 73 built.

For the past two years, the county has paid $1,500 a month to a group that would lobby state and federal lawmakers to build the interstate.

On Tuesday, however, county supervisors decided that because the interstate is still so far from reality, the money would be better spent elsewhere.

"It's been a long process. We have made progress here in the last couple of years and hopefully we can take that and build upon it and eventually get a road that we can put an Interstate 73 sign on," said Henry County administrator Tim Hall.

He said the county does not currently have any plans for the money the county will save by not paying the lobbyists.

Martinsville city council members recently voted to continue paying the lobbyists.

