Henry County Boy Scout creates drug disposal box in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - There is now a permanent place in Martinsville for people to drop off unwanted prescription drugs.

A drug disposal box is in the lobby of the police department.

It was officially unveiled Wednesday night.

Magna Vista High School senior Austin Adams made the box as his Eagle Scout project.

He made it out of a donated mailbox from the U.S. Postal Service.

Martinsville Deputy Police Chief Maj. Robert Fincher suggested the idea.

Adams said he was running out of time to get a project done before his 18th birthday, so he decided to take the deputy chief up on his suggestion.

"I had come up with three or four other ideas before this. They just never seemed to happen. I got to looking at it and thought, 'Opportunities like this don't come very often.' So I just took it, ran with it," Adams said.

Drug Free Martinsville Henry County Coalition director Ann Gibson was on hand for Wednesday night's unveiling.

She said she is proud of Adamss initiative.

"It's awesome. This is a great collaboration between services of the community," Gibson said. "We are very, very proud of Austin and his initiative to make this community safer."

She said drug disposal boxes have proven to be successful.

"(Having these boxes) brings awareness to the community as well as taking the drugs off the street. It gives safety within the home."

Adams said he feels good knowing that he is helping keep drugs off the street.

"Drug abuse is not something to be messed with and I'm just glad that I can help keep (drugs) out of the wrong hands," Adams said.

Fincher said that, in the week since the box was installed, about 5 pounds of drugs were collected.

Anyone can use the box, you do not have to be a Martinsville resident.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.