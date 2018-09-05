Henry County brewery expanding, creating 5 jobs

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Mountain Valley Brewing in Henry County is expanding.

Owners Herb Atwell and Peggy Donivan plan to invest $174,000 to expand, doubling their production and creating five new jobs.

Virginia Agriculture and Forestry Secretary Bettina Ring was at the brewery Wednesday afternoon to announce that Henry County has received a $20,000 state grant to help with the expansion.

"This project highlights that when state and local partners come together with private businesses like this brewery, that we really can strengthen our economy; we can bring vitality to our communities, especially rural communities like Henry County, and we can create more opportunities for our farmers," Ring said.

Atwell and Donivan plan to make the brewery a place that can host a wide range of events.

"Our plans for expansion include enclosing this area you see here with big roll-up doors so we can still see nature but have multiple uses for the area," Donivan said, speaking to the crowd that had gathered under a covered seating area.

Plans also include adding more bathrooms and hopefully hosting large weddings.

