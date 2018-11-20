Henry County church gives away Thanksgiving meals to families in need

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - A Henry County church's first attempt to help families have a happy Thanksgiving has proved successful.

On Tuesday, families in need went to Kingdom Point Church in Ridgeway to pick up boxes of canned vegetables, stuffing and cranberry sauce.

We first told you about the church's effort last week as it was trying to get the word out.

Henry County resident Amanda Tate said she came to get a box for her children.

"To be able to come together as a family and sit at a table like a family is supposed to do and have a good Thanksgiving meal," Tate said. "They're all I have, so I'm very, very thankful that I have my kids."

Kingdom Point Church pastor Mark Heffinger was pleased with the number of families that showed up.

"To have this many people come out, hear the word of the Lord, have their bodies fed, and then most importantly this Thanksgiving, being able to get around that table together and experience the love and the ability to fellowship with one another, it's been awesome," Heffinger said.

Two Averett University students volunteered to help at the church Tuesday.

They carried the boxes of food to a family's car if the family members couldn't carry the box themselves.

"I read about (the event) in (a local newspaper) and I just wanted to be a part of it. I see Mark occasionally in Starbucks where i work," sophomore Courtney East said.

"It's awesome giving back to people who don't have what we have," junior Bailey Honeycut said.

The families also got a large frozen turkey along with their box of food.

