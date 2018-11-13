Henry County church to provide take-home Thanksgiving meals to families in need

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - A Henry County church is giving people in need an opportunity to have a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal.

On Tuesday, Kingdom Point Church in Ridgeway will give out a box of vegetables, stuffing, cranberry sauce and turkey to 100 families.

Pastor Mark Heffinger said this is the first time he's done this at the church, but he did it at his previous church and the event grew every year.

Anyone is eligible to receive a box.

The boxes will be handed out from 9 a.m. until they're gone.

In addition to the box, each family will receive a special message from the church.

"By having that Thanksgiving message, we're feeding their spirit. By providing the meal, we're feeding their physical body. When they go home on Thanksgiving Day and they're cooking that meal and preparing that meal and eating that meal, we're helping them to feed their souls," Heffinger explained.

As of Tuesday, about 85 cans of cranberry sauce and yams and about 60 boxes of stuffing were still needed to fill the boxes.

If you'd like to donate food, it can be dropped off at the church at 352 Lee Ford Camp Rd. in Ridgeway. If you'd like to donate money to help purchase food, it can be dropped off at the church or you can donate online.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.