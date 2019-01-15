Henry County company donates bikes, helmets to Henry County middle school

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Some Henry County students have a new way to get some exercise.

Eastman Chemical Company in Henry County donated 23 bicycles and helmets to Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School.

The school had been using bikes and helmets from Laurel Park Middle School, but Laurel Park staff wanted their school to have its own bikes.

School leaders reached out to Eastman for help and the company decided to donate the bikes and helmets.

"If you don't have a bike at home, you get to ride it here," said seventh-grader De'Carey Smith.

"Bikes are really expensive, actually. It's easier to get them from school, because you're able to ride it for free," seventh-grader Jennifer Perez said.

"It means (kids get) to have more fun. If they don't see their parents and they don't have fun at home, then they can have fun here," seventh-grader Breanna Cooper said.

The bikes will be used during PE classes.

