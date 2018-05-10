Henry County Department of Public Safety offering terrorist bombing response training

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - The Henry County Department of Public Safety is trying to help local first responders prepare for terrorist attacks.

Registration is now open for two classes related to terrorist attacks.

One will focus on responding to bombings like the Boston Marathon Bombing, while the other will specifically focus on preventing and responding to suicide bombings.

The HCDPS' deputy director said that since registration opened last week, about half of the 30 open seats for each class have already filled up.

Firefighters, law enforcement officers and emergency managers are encouraged to take the class.

"We want them to go back to their agencies with better ideas of responder safety in those incidents and be able to plan better, kind of pre-plan for how they'll respond," Helbert said.

This is the first time the HCDPS has held the classes.

"One thing that has been borne out internationally and nationally is that it can happen anywhere," Helbert said.

The classes are funded by the Department of Homeland Security.

An extended, four-day version of the classes is offered at New Mexico Tech.

HCDPS Operations Division Chief Jason Strum took the classes there last fall and said they have proven to be very useful.

"They teach you not only what to look for prior to something going off, but also how to not walk into a situation, or to be able to get out of a situation if need be," Strum said.

The classes will be held July 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Contact Adam Martins at 276-634-4660 or amartin@henrycountyva.gov to register.

