Henry County elected officials react to indictments of suspected cartel members

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - “We’re very hopeful that this is the ending of it,” Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said about the Jalisco New Generation Cartel's alleged operation in Henry County.

Perry is talking about the ending of drug cartel operating out of the county which, in turn, he hopes will reduce the likelihood of violence that is often associated with drug activity.

According to indictments, 12 suspected members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel brought multiple kilograms of cocaine, heroin and marijuana in from Mexico over the last four years to be distributed throughout the Mid-Atlantic area.

“(The cartel) recruited individuals from Mexico to reside in Axton, Virginia, and Winchester, Virginia, to facilitate the distribution of controlled substances...” the indictment reads.

It goes on to say, “As part of the conspiracy, the defendants and their co-conspirators maintained a series of residential properties in and around Axton, Virginia, for the purpose of receiving, storing, packaging, and distributing multiple kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride and multiple pounds of marijuana...”

"No, we really don’t,” Perry said when asked if he knows why the cartel allegedly chose Henry County as its base of operations.

Henry County Board of Supervisors member Dr. J. David Martin represents the Axton area and said the indictments remind him of a "Newsweek" story published in the late '90s about the drug problem there.

“There is a group there that meets on a monthly basis in a church with the sheriff, with me, with other county officials. So it’s an ongoing dialogue. What is it that we can do to help you and vice versa. So, we’ve tackled such things as speeding and cleanup," Martin said.

He said he now looks forward to having conversations with residents in and around Axton to figure out what can be done to reduce, and hopefully, prevent drug activity.

Asked why there seems to be such a problem with drugs in the area, Martin said the area is very rural and is close to the North Carolina border, making it convenient for drug trafficking across state lines.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.