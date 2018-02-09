Henry County elementary school boy charged with making threat

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - An elementary school boy confessed to making a fake threat on Friday, according to officials with the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

At 10:10 a.m., a threatening message was discovered at G. W. Carver Elementary School.

The Sheriff’s Office and school officials worked together to make sure students and staff were safe.

Through the course of the investigation, a student was developed as a suspect, and he later confessed the threat was a hoax and that there was never a threat to the students, sheriff's officials said.

The suspect has been charged with threatening to bomb or burn and released to the custody of his parents.

