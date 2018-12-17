Henry County fire under investigation

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - An early morning fire in Henry County Monday has destroyed a home.

Firefighters from four volunteer fire departments and members of the Henry County Department of Public Safety responded to the Frog Hollow Road home, near Bassett, around 6:30 a.m.

No one was home at the time and no one was hurt.

"When we arrived on the scene, we had fire already coming through the roof. About half of the house at that time was involved in fire. The fire eventually spread to the basement," Patrick Henry Volunteer Fire Department deputy chief Rodney Howell said. "We were hampered by a lack of manpower. We need some volunteers. Anybody that needs some volunteers, contact the Henry County Department of Public Safety."

As of Monday afternoon, the Henry County Fire Marshal's Office had not determined the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.