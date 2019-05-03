Henry County man charged with robbing victim of car, cash in their home at gunpoint

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - A Henry County man reportedly armed with an 'assault-style rifle' has been arrested after authorities say he robbed someone inside their own home.

Authorities say the incident happened on Thursday around 11:23 p.m. when Robert Mathews, 51, went inside a home located at 34 Lowland Drive armed with what deputies called an 'assault-style rifle.'

Once inside, he demanded the victim give him drugs, money and car keys, according to deputies. While inside, he also reportedly fired one shot. Authorities say there were no injuries during this incident.

Deputies say that once he stole an undisclosed amount of cash and keys to the victim's car, he left the home and drove out of the area in the victim's car.

A short time after the incident, the stolen car was involved in a single-vehicle crash in the 2100 block of Preston Road. Authorities found the suspect around 9:07 p.m. walking in the 1600 block of Preston Road, where he was taken into custody by Henry County deputies.

Mathews has been charged with breaking and entering at night, robbery, larceny of a motor vehicle, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting in an occupied dwelling.

Mathews is currently being held at the Henry County Jail with no bond.

