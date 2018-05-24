Henry County man arrested after woman shot in leg

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Henry County deputies have made an arrest in a shooting that sent a 27-year-old woman to the hospital.

The 911 call for the shooting came in around 2 a.m. on May 14. A woman with a gunshot wound to her left leg had walked into Sovah Health Martinsville. Deputies then met with her at the hospital to begin an investigation.

David Charles Donavon Jr., aka “Lobo”, 30, of Axton, is now in custody. He is charged with malicious wounding, firing a gun inside a residence, the use of a gun in commission of a felony, and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

The victim, Bassett resident Shawna Dawn Beamer, was treated and released.

Anyone with information should call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime.

