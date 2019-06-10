Henry County man hurts two deputies in failed attempt to escape arrest

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - A 33-year-old Henry County man is in jail after he led deputies on a chase, hitting two of them Sunday morning, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

At about 10:37 a.m., deputies were investigating a threat to burn property case on Jarrett Drive in Bassett. Through the course of the investigation, Charles Jonathan Belcher was developed as a suspect.

About 20 minutes later, deputies found Belcher at 1121 Jarrett Drive.

They say he was sitting in a vehicle in the driveway at the residence.

Deputies started talking with Belcher, told him to exit the vehicle and that he was under arrest for threatening to burn property.

Rather than corporate, Belcher put the vehicle in drive and sped away.

While fleeing the scene, he hit a patrol vehicle and two deputies, Lt. T.W. Compton and Deputy C. P. Waddell, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies pursued the vehicle for a half mile on Jarrett Drive, when deputies say Belcher lost control and hit an embankment.

Belcher was taken into custody without further incident and taken to SOVAH Health Martinsville where he was treated and released.

Both deputies received minor injuries that did not require medical treatment.

Belcher now faces the following charges:

• Two counts of felony assault on a law enforcement officer

• Felony destruction of property

• Felony elude law enforcement

• Felony threatening to burn property

• Misdemeanor hit-and-run

• Misdemeanor obstruction of justice

Belcher is currently held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

