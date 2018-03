HENRY COUNTY, Va. - A Henry County man will spend the next three decades in prison for murder.

Benjamin Tovar has been sentenced to 40 years, with 10 years suspended.

In December, he was found guilty of stabbing his co-worker to death at a hotel in 2015.

Tovar was initially found not competent to stand trial and was ordered to undergo rehabilitation.

Last year, he was re-evaluated and declared competent.

