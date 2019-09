Andrea De Stefani/freeimages.com

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - A man in Henry County was struck by lightning Wednesday night, according to authorities.

The man was taken to the hospital, but authorities say his condition is unknown at this time.

The 911 call was made around 11 p.m.

