Henry County man wanted for 7 different felonies leads authorities on 14-mile chase before arrest

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - A 46-year-old wanted Axton man is in custody after deputies say he led them on a 14-mile chase throughout the county, attempting to escape capture Tuesday afternoon.

Henry County deputies were assisting Stafford County deputies Tuesday in apprehending Mitchell O’Shea Wilson, who they considered armed and dangerous. Multiple agencies were conducting a search for him, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

Wilson was wanted out of Stafford County Virginia on the following seven felony warrants.

• Robbery

• Conspiracy to commit robbery

• Abduction

• Breaking & Entering

• Grand larceny

• Grand larceny of a firearm

• Larceny with the intent to sell

At 12:34 p.m., Henry County deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop on Wilson’s vehicle traveling northbound on William F. Stone Highway, however, deputies said Wilson refused to stop and drove away.

Deputies pursued him for 14 miles through William F. Stone Highway, Irisburg Road, Barker Road, Axton Road, and A.L. Philpott Highway until he stopped at the intersection of A.L.Philpott Highway and Old Liberty Drive.

At that time, Wilson was arrested without further incident.

Deputies say he had two handguns with him at the time of his arrest.

No one was hurt and no property damaged during the pursuit.

In addition to the charges Wilson already faced in Stafford County, he now faces the following four charges in Henry County:

• Felony eluding law enforcement

• Felony habitual offender

• Two counts of possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon

Wilson is currently being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

