Henry County man wins $250,000 with scratch ticket

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - For a moment, Paul Kennedy Jr. thought the $250,000 Money Mania ticket in his hand was worth $100. Then the Bassett man took a second look and realized he’d actually won $250,000.

The ticket was one of two he bought at The Connection Market & Grill, 299 River Road in Fieldale. The other ticket was a winner too. It won $25.

The odds of winning that top prize are 1 in 367,200. The odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.0.

He’s the second person to claim the game’s top prize, which means eight more remain unclaimed.

Kennedy, who owns a funeral home business, said his winnings will go toward retirement.

